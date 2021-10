To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

87%

Bright HR

One in four suffer from a mental health problem each year, yet only between 2% and 10% seek treatment, according to EAP industry figures. 87% wanted to help people find “healthy emotion regulation” and “mental fitness” to deal with life’s challenges, particularly in light of the pandemic. The company has created a digital workplace platform that empowers people to lead happier and more fulfilled lives. An algorithm measures mental fitness, returning detailed data to the individual. There are daily check-ins, advice, exercises, life coaching and coping strategies available, as well as professional support. Employers receive data on an anonymous, aggregated basis to provide insights on the health of the organisation and to identify trends. The platform has been successful with a number of 87%’s clients. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has a bespoke platform specific to the needs of frontline workers which helped wellbeing scores to rise by as much as 20% over a three month period. VIVID, a provider of affordable homes, saw average sick days decrease drastically after the introduction of the platform, generating as much as nine times the return on its original investment.HR software company Bright HR enables organisations to manage HR in one place either on mobile or desktop. Last year, when the pandemic hit and the government’s Job Retention Scheme was announced, Bright HR responded quickly to deliver a full suite of software to support employers through the new rules, regulations and processes. This included a Furlough Navigator to help employers plan wage claims, which has logged more than 116,000 furlough records to date. Another tool is the Back to Work Navigator, which helps employers with every element of bringing staff back to the office safely, such as a rota planner to set up staggered shifts and cloud-based storage for furlough documents. Thanks to a national TV and audio campaign the Back to Work Navigator has now been used over 69,400 times.