Porsche salesman unfairly dismissed for joining in with ‘laddish, crude banter’

by Rob Moss A Porsche dealership similar to the one operated by Pendragon Sabre in Sutton Coldfield. Photo: David A Eastley / Alamy
A British Asian man who conformed with a sales team culture described as ‘laddish’, ‘crude’ and ‘sinister’ has won his claim for unfair dismissal at the employment tribunal.

Mr Rathod joined the Porsche dealership in Sutton Coldfield, operated by automotive retailer Pendragon Sabre, in 2018 as a sales executive. He was the only non-white member of an all-male sales team and was repeatedly referred to as “Chapati” or “Poppadom”. Employment Judge Clark described the workplace as “laddish”, crude and immature, where conversation included graphic and sexual references. He said the culture developed a more sinister level as it was infected by the overt prejudices, opinions and attitudes of some of its members, which included aggressive expressions of misogyny, hostility towards homosexuality, and racism. The phrase “lick my dick” was common parlance on the sales floor. Rathod did what he could to get on with his colleagues. The judge accepted his description of being an outsider and having to conform to the existing team culture, manifesting in him being subject to some extreme examples of bullying and harassment, which targeted his ethnicity.

Mirroring behaviour

“Nothing in these findings should suggest that Mr Rathod was silently suffering. Conforming meant he not only had to accept his treatment, but to participate in like terms. Put simply, it appears to reflect the classic situation where the bullied finds himself mirroring the behaviour of the bullies,” said the judge. On one occasion a cup-cake was held over the claimant’s head while he was on the telephone only for it to be smashed into his head as the call ended. On another,  a video of him eating Asian flatbread with his fingers was shared alongside comments about how disgusting it was.

Workplace 'banter'

