Latest NewsEconomics, government & businessDispute resolutionEmployee relationsPublic sector

Public sector pay drops fuel strikes, says think tank

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Real-terms pay drops are fuelling industrial action, according to the Resolution Foundation
Ajit Wick / Shutterstock.com
Real-terms pay drops are fuelling industrial action, according to the Resolution Foundation
Ajit Wick / Shutterstock.com

Public sector employers should follow private-sector pay trends because real-terms pay drops are fuelling industrial action, the Resolution Foundation has suggested.

The think tank pointed out that the spate of strike action witnessed in recent months has been concentrated in unionised workplaces that are either part of the public sector or used to be. Across the public sector, workers have experienced real-terms pay decreases of 9% since 2021, it said.

In July, the government announced pay rises for 2023-24 of between 5% and 7% for a number of public sector employers – some of which were accepted (teachers) and others rejected (junior doctors).

Despite pay offers, high inflation meant that average weekly pay for all workers was 4.1% lower in real terms in the three months to May 2023 than in the three months to May 2021.

Industrial action

Who is on strike and when? 

Strikes: Government will not appeal agency workers ruling

Strikes led to the loss of around 3.9 million working days in the past year, the think tank added, more than at any point since the 1980s.

Unionised workers in public sector roles accounted for 96% of all days lost to strike action since 2021, it estimated.

Nye Cominetti, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said this reflected the fact that real-terms pay had fallen “severely” in the past few years, alongside stress and difficult workplace conditions in those sectors.

“However, the inflation-driven pay squeeze should also be understood as part of a broader pattern of poor pay growth across both the public and private sectors, and falling pay satisfaction among public sector workers,” he said.

“Going forwards, the government will need to balance fiscal caution with the need to provide a level of pay for public-sector workers that reflects the very real difficulties faced by workers in these sectors, and ensures that vacancies in these sectors continue to be filled.

“In addition, there should also be a renewed focus on improving pay and working conditions for workers in essential sectors like social care, that are largely not unionised, but which are still experiencing the effects of job stresses and pay squeezes.”

The CIPD’s own Labour Market Outlook found that this backdrop meant that many public sector employers were struggling to fill vacancies, with 50% reporting having hard-to-fill roles in the past three months. Recruitment intentions were also highest in the public sector, with 83% planning to recruit in the next three months.

HR opportunities in the public sector on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in the public sector

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Civil service pay ‘broken beyond repair’, say unions

Recruit police detectives direct from industry, says Labour

How the NHS can be revitalised through apprenticeships

Teachers call off strikes as public sector workers...

Birmingham City Council rocked by £760m in equal...

Unions urge action on ‘unmanageable’ Probation Service workloads

One in five doctors at risk of burnout...

‘Toxic male culture’ and sexual misconduct at National...

Police chief describes her force as ‘institutionally racist’

Police Federation discriminated against officers bringing pension claim