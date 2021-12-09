Recruitment: Power to remain with candidates in 2022

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Hiring difficulties are set to persist into 2022 and candidates will continue to be in a powerful position to negotiate what they want from an employer, Glassdoor has predicted. Organisations that embrace opportunities to rethink “old” ways of hiring, employee engagement and how they conduct business will be the most likely to be successful next year, the insight company’s Workplace Trends for 2022 report for the UK, France and Germany says. “2022 is looking to continue to be a job seeker’s market and the tight labour conditions will empower employees to demand more of their employers,” says Glassdoor economist Lauren Thomas. “The outlook for the economy is still uncertain but it is clear that companies need to focus on employee experience and engagement to attract and retain talent.” The report suggests that the labour market will remain tight and that the competition for candidates organisations have experienced in 2021 should be seen as “a template for what to expect in 2022”. Reasons for this include a “lingering” pandemic, reduced availability of retirees, and quicker-than-expected recovery in customer demand.
Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.