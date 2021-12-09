Working from homeLatest NewsEmployee engagementPay & benefitsLabour turnover

Recruitment: Power to remain with candidates in 2022

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Hiring difficulties are set to persist into 2022 and candidates will continue to be in a powerful position to negotiate what they want from an employer, Glassdoor has predicted. Organisations that embrace opportunities to rethink “old” ways of hiring, employee engagement and how they conduct business will be the most likely to be successful next year, the insight company’s Workplace Trends for 2022 report for the UK, France and Germany says. “2022 is looking to continue to be a job seeker’s market and the tight labour conditions will empower employees to demand more of their employers,” says Glassdoor economist Lauren Thomas. “The outlook for the economy is still uncertain but it is clear that companies need to focus on employee experience and engagement to attract and retain talent.” The report suggests that the labour market will remain tight and that the competition for candidates organisations have experienced in 2021 should be seen as “a template for what to expect in 2022”. Reasons for this include a “lingering” pandemic, reduced availability of retirees, and quicker-than-expected recovery in customer demand. “The imbalance between labour supply and demand is large enough that even a moderate improvement in conditions would not be enough to make it easy to hire again. There simply is no silver bullet to fix labour shortages,” the report says. “Even previously touted changes such as withdrawing the furlough programmes or implementing new visa programmes are unlikely to make a sufficiently large dent to return the jo
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

MoD sets out plan to overhaul male-dominated armed...

The ‘great resignation’: keeping your best people (webinar)

Social care workforce continues to plummet

Seven in 10 HR managers support greater flexible...

Top executives aware of race bias in recruitment

Boom in employers stating vaccine requirements in job...

Plans for more pharmacists in NHS put community...

Equal Pay Day: stop asking candidates for their...

Number of employees on payrolls grew after furlough...

More than 100,000 young people start Kickstart roles