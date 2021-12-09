Recruitment: Power to remain with candidates in 2022

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Organisations that embrace opportunities to rethink “old” ways of hiring, employee engagement and how they conduct business will be the most likely to be successful next year, the insight company’s Workplace Trends for 2022 report for the UK, France and Germany says. “2022 is looking to continue to be a job seeker’s market and the tight labour conditions will empower employees to demand more of their employers,” says Glassdoor economist Lauren Thomas. “The outlook for the economy is still uncertain but it is clear that companies need to focus on employee experience and engagement to attract and retain talent.” The report suggests that the labour market will remain tight and that the competition for candidates organisations have experienced in 2021 should be seen as “a template for what to expect in 2022”. Reasons for this include a “lingering” pandemic, reduced availability of retirees, and quicker-than-expected recovery in customer demand.“The imbalance between labour supply and demand is large enough that even a moderate improvement in conditions would not be enough to make it easy to hire again. There simply is no silver bullet to fix labour shortages,” the report says. “Even previously touted changes such as withdrawing the furlough programmes or implementing new visa programmes are unlikely to make a sufficiently large dent to return the jo