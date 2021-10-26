How to turn transformational culture from fantasy to reality

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Purpose-driven business

Imagine a corporate culture which is fair, just, inclusive, sustainable, and high performing. This is not a childhood fantasy. This is a transformational culture. There’s a quiet revolution happening, and we can’t ignore it any longer. The culmination of continued geopolitical turbulence, social justice movements, a global pandemic, the climate crisis and worsening health, social and economic inequalities is leading to a growing sense of unease and uncertainty. The old cultural orthodoxies of retribution, of ‘power over’ rather than ‘power with’, command and control structures, and a perception of ‘one rule for them and another for us’ are no longer tolerable nor tenable. The cultural tide is changing. If we’re weaving the principles of fairness, justice, inclusivity, and sustainability into our collective worlds, why not into our workplaces too?Evidence suggests that organisations that incorporate a strong, purpose driven company culture, with clear guiding values, are the ones that thrive. In fact, 88% of employees believe that culture is key to business success. Culture matters in all facets of life – let’s make it happen for work. The call for action in my latest book, Transformational Culture, develop a people centred organisation for improved performance proposes a new culture paradigm where the internal conditions are aligned with customer, employee, investor, and stakeholder expectations.