How to turn transformational culture from fantasy to reality

As many organisations reflect on their culture and how they should evolve in a post-pandemic world, David Liddle proposes a new transformational culture model that favours purpose, equity and performance. Imagine a corporate culture which is fair, just, inclusive, sustainable, and high performing. This is not a childhood fantasy. This is a transformational culture. There's a quiet revolution happening, and we can't ignore it any longer. The culmination of continued geopolitical turbulence, social justice movements, a global pandemic, the climate crisis and worsening health, social and economic inequalities is leading to a growing sense of unease and uncertainty. The old cultural orthodoxies of retribution, of 'power over' rather than 'power with', command and control structures, and a perception of 'one rule for them and another for us' are no longer tolerable nor tenable. The cultural tide is changing. If we're weaving the principles of fairness, justice, inclusivity, and sustainability into our collective worlds, why not into our workplaces too?
David Liddle is CEO of The TCM Groupand author of Transformational Culture (Kogan Page)