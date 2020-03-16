Unleash Spring 2020 event in London ‘suspended’

Image: Unleash/Facebook

HR technology exhibition and conference Unleash has announced the suspension of it upcoming Spring event, scheduled for 24-25 March at London ExCeL, due to health concerns over the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers said the decision came after a UK Government statement failed to clarify the situation regarding large-scale events. They added that a key factor the sheer number of travel bans facing sponsors and delegates which would impact both domestic and international attendees.

Founder and CEO Marc Coleman said: “We are looking into all possible options and will resolve the situation as soon as possible following further guidance from the government and our partners.”

He added: “Myself and the team have been overwhelmed with words of support so we know we’ve made the right decision for our community. If anyone is affected by this decision please do get in touch we’re ready to help them”.