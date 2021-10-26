Whitbread to award retention bonus in attempt to fill vacancies

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The company said it had put aside £10m to reward staff who decided to stay with the company in the second half of next year, as it contended with the chronic shortage of labour across the hospitality sector. Labour shortages are particularly acute in tourist hotspots and in London, according to Whitbread's interim results statement. However, it said it was in a better position than most competitors because it had retained more employees during Covid-19 shutdowns than initially anticipated. Earlier this month Premier Inn said it needed to recruit 2,000 people in roles including housekeeping, reception and kitchens. Whitbread CEO Alison Brittain said: “The operating environment during the summer and into autumn has been challenging largely as a result of our very high occupancy levels, market-wide supply chain issues and a tighter labour supply in the hospitality sector.