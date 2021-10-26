Latest NewsHospitalityBonusesJob creation and lossesLabour market

Whitbread to award retention bonus in attempt to fill vacancies

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread is to pay a one-off summer retention bonus to hotel and restaurant staff in 2022, in an attempt to attract more candidates. The company said it had put aside £10m to reward staff who decided to stay with the company in the second half of next year, as it contended with the chronic shortage of labour across the hospitality sector. Labour shortages are particularly acute in tourist hotspots and in London, according to Whitbread's interim results statement. However, it said it was in a better position than most competitors because it had retained more employees during Covid-19 shutdowns than initially anticipated. Earlier this month Premier Inn said it needed to recruit 2,000 people in roles including housekeeping, reception and kitchens. Whitbread CEO Alison Brittain said: “The operating environment during the summer and into autumn has been challenging largely as a result of our very high occupancy levels, market-wide supply chain issues and a tighter labour supply in the hospitality sector.

Labour shortage

Vacancies at 20-year high but employment rate remains below pre-pandemic level
Avatar

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

‘Train more doctors in UK’ health leaders urge...

Private health perks outstrip pay rises as HR...

CIPD: Immigration ‘safety valve’ needed to alleviate labour...

The ‘great resignation’: keeping your best people (webinar)

Talent turmoil: hiring in a post-pandemic world (webinar)

Amazon offers £3,000 bonus to new starters

Work with employers on skills, manufacturers tell government

Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: HR Technology Provider...

October sees record high in UK job advertisements

Christmas supply issues could be compounded by lack...