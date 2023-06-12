Why is employer branding 20 years behind consumer branding? (webinar)

Thursday 13 July 2023, 2:00pm BST

The idea of “spend £1 here and get £1.50 back in revenue” has existed for decades in consumer branding. So why is tracking ROI so tough in the world of employer branding?

In the past, employer branding has felt like the forgotten sibling of consumer marketing. It’s not directly attached to revenue, people rarely talk about their jobs online and budgets are limited.

As leadership teams realise that building a solid reputation as an employer has a real impact on their bottom line, post-pandemic, employer branding has moved from a nice-to-have to a necessity.

To get ahead, HR and talent acquisition professionals need to understand how to attract and keep the best talent, who would consider working for them externally, and how their employer brand stacks up against the rest of the market.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with employer branding agency Wiser, examines how employers can gather insights into how they are perceived and how they can project their brand most effectively.

Editor Rob Moss is joined by Ben Buffone, co-founder and chief creative officer at Wiser, and Hannah Charrington, head of research.

find out how organisations can track external market opinions

understand how trusted they are as an employer, and

identify which story they should tell to establish the right perceptions.

This webinar includes a live Q&A with Ben and Hannah, downloadable slides and audience polls.

Hannah Charrington is head of research at Wiser. She started out life in the consumer marketing world, and has worked in the UK and US on brands like Gillette, KitKat and Pfizer. Following the 2019 integration of Wunderman and J Walter Thompson, Hannah co-chaired the team bringing the 20,000-person business together and became fascinated with the drivers of culture across a company. This led her to join Wiser, where her team works on understanding what lies at the heart of a company’s culture, and how they can crystallise that messaging – both internally and externally – in exciting ways.

Ben Buffone is co-founder and chief creative officer at Wiser. His journey began in the ordinary world of work. After a brief stint as a digital advisor in the Cabinet Office, he embarked on a mission to change the way people think about work and, along with his co-founders, has scaled Wiser to an employer branding and talent agency of 150+ people in less than 10 years. Day-to-day, he leads a team of creative minds helping companies to tell their stories to the world and understand how their reputation is evolving in the market.

