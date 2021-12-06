Women’s education narrowing gender pay gap, but shift in childcare needed

Gender pay gapChildcareMaternityLatest NewsPaternity

Most of the reduction in the gender pay gap over the past 25 years is down to a sharp increase in female graduates, but pay inequality remains. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found that since the mid-1990s women of working age have gone from being 5 percentage points less likely, to 5 percentage points more likely to have a university degree than men. The 40% earnings gap identified its report is around 13 percentage points, or 25%, lower than it was in the mid-1990s. However, women are still less likely to be in paid work than men (83.5% of women and 93% of men), and work fewer hours per week than men if they are employed (34 hours a week on average, compared with 42). Women in paid work earn 19% less per hour on average than men (£13.20 compared with £16.30).In 1995 this figure was 24% and in 2005 it was 20.5%. The research was based on data from 2019. Monica Costa-Dias, deputy research director at IFS, said: “Huge gender gaps remain across employment, working hours and wages. After accounting for the rapid improvement in women’s education, there has been almost no progress on gender gaps in paid work over the past quarter-century. “Working-age women in the UK are now more educated than their male counterparts and it seems unlikely that we can rely on women becoming more and more educated to close the existing gaps.” The Women and men at work report, part of the IFS Deaton Review of Inequalities, also finds th
