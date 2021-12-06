Women’s education narrowing gender pay gap, but shift in childcare needed

its report is around 13 percentage points, or 25%, lower than it was in the mid-1990s. However, women are still less likely to be in paid work than men (83.5% of women and 93% of men), and work fewer hours per week than men if they are employed (34 hours a week on average, compared with 42). Women in paid work earn 19% less per hour on average than men (£13.20 compared with £16.30).In 1995 this figure was 24% and in 2005 it was 20.5%.Most of the reduction in the gender pay gap over the past 25 years is down to a sharp increase in female graduates, but pay inequality remains. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found that since the mid-1990s women of working age have gone from being 5 percentage points less likely, to 5 percentage points more likely to have a university degree than men. The 40% earnings gap identified