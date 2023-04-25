Active Inclusion: The story behind Capgemini’s EDI campaign (webinar)

Thursday 6 July 2023, 2:00pm BST

For many organisations, employee networks play a key role in their equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) strategy, creating a safe space for colleagues with similar experiences to drive advocacy, education and a supportive culture.

But how do you demonstrate their inner workings to the organisation as a whole?

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with the RAD Awards, looks at how Capgemini did just that, and how its Network Heroes campaign, created in conjunction with marketing agency Pink Squid, won Work of the Year at this year’s RAD Awards having already secured prizes for EDI and best video.

While Capgemini’s employee networks were already having a significant impact, the technology and consulting company wanted to showcase their impact and importance, to raise awareness internally and increase the groups’ membership and allyship.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Bal Gill, talent director at Capgemini, and Pink Squid’s executive creative director and co-founder Manjoor Azizul, as they share the story behind this award-winning awareness campaign.

Register now to find out how Capgemini promoted the activity of six employee networks for gender, race, LGBTQI+, disability/carers, mental health, and veterans to magnificent effect.

Attendees will learn how:

How the D&I space has evolved

The creative was executed and how buy-in from senior management was secured

The campaign engaged people internally and externally online and through social media

And the positive impact it has had on its networks.

They will also have the opportunity to watch the campaign video in full and to pose questions to our panel to garner an understanding of the challenges and benefits of the entire project.

About our panellists

Bal Gill is talent director for northern and central Europe at Capgemini. A transformational leader and trailblazer with an award-winning track record of achievement with Capgemini for 15 years, she specialises in all aspects of inclusion, culture change and employee engagement through experience to deliver tangible benefits to the Capgemini business.

Manjoor Azizul is executive creative director and co-founder of Pink Squid, an award-winning creative agency that produces intelligent employer branding and education marketing campaigns. His work ranges from art direction to digital conceptualisation to film cinematography. Manjoor provides strategic solutions in people-powered brands, employer branding, recruitment advertising and internal people communications.

