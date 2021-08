Pay NHS contractors in line with NHS employees, union urges

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Unison has written to the 19 largest organisations that hold NHS contracts for services including cleaning, catering and security, asking them to match NHS pay rates for those working alongside people directly employed by the health service. The organisations it has written to include Serco, Sodexo, Capita, Mitie and ISS, among others. The union’s letter says staff including cleaners, porters, catering assistants, security guards and health workers who work for private companies have no clarity about what is going to happen to their pay and are worried about getting nothing while their colleagues on NHS “Agenda for Change” contracts receive a 3% pay uplift . General secretary Christina McAnea said: “Thousands of cleaners, porters ​and caterers ​have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, alongside their NHS colleagues. “NHS staff have the benefit of a national pay system but those not directly employed ​are missing out, ​often because of complex contracting arrangements, penny-pinching practices ​and the hard-nosed pursuit of profit. “Staff in the NHS work on one site as one team, from maintaining clean and safe wards to ensuring patients are fed and cared for. No one delivering NHS services should be paid less than their directly employed ​colleagues. ​”A pay rise should apply to all NHS staff. Health workers employed by contr