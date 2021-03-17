Being your own boss: Carl Reader talks to Oven-Ready HR

How we work, where we work and when we work is changing fast. The old industrial paradigm of the Monday to Friday, 9 to 5, office based role, appears increasingly outdated and anachronistic.

The changes have in part been driven by Covid, but there are other, more subtle and more powerful phenomena in play. Advances in technology, shifting cultural norms and the values held by those leaving education and joining the workforce are having the biggest impact on the future of work and leaving many of us to consider whether being our own boss is a genuine option.

Extolling the virtues of being your own boss is this week’s Oven-Ready HR guest. Carl Reader is a prolific investor and serial entrepreneur who left school at the age of 15 to become an apprentice hairdresser. Whilst his career in hair design was short-lived, his innate nose for business, entrepreneurship and sheer force of will has seen him build and scale numerous businesses and allowed him to control his own destiny.

As the author of the wildly successful and bestselling book “Boss It”, Carl Reader gives an honest, robust and vivid blueprint of how to become your own boss. His mission is to ensure that being your own boss is as natural a career choice as any other.

Lastly, there are plenty of HR takeaways from this interview: