Chancellor set to unveil self-employed support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil measures later today (26 March) to support self-employed workers who have been hit financially by the coronavirus.

Last week the government announced that it would cover 80% of employed workers’ salaries up to £2,500 per month, backdated to 1 March. But Sunak soon came under pressure to offer the same level of support for self-employed people who are unable to work during the pandemic.

Union leaders criticised the government for its lack of support for the self-employed when the government announced stricter lockdown measures earlier this week, as many self-employed workers in fields such as construction continued to head to work – despite being urged not to.

Currently, options for self-employed workers comprise of applying for state benefit Universal Credit or claiming the equivalent of statutory sick pay, set at £94.25 a week.

On Tuesday, the House of Commons Public Bill Committee published a proposed amendment to the Coronavirus Bill to give freelance workers a guaranteed income of 80% of their monthly net earnings, averaged over the last three years.

The chancellor said that drawing up plans to support the self-employed had been “incredibly complicated”, though it is thought that the government will match the 80% salary support it will offer to those on PAYE.

It has been suggested that the monthly income cap could be lower than the £2,500 set for PAYE employees as self-employed workers generally pay less tax, however.

Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, told BBC Radio 4 this morning: “We just need a system in place very quickly to get help to some of these businesses, because so many of them are counting time in hours and days rather than weeks and months, they simply don’t have the cash to keep going for that long.”

“So whether it’s via bank records, whether it’s via the tax system, the Treasury has got to come up with something that enables cash to get to the front line for the self-employed and sole traders quickly.”

According to Stephen Barclay, chief secretary to the Treasury, up to a fifth of self-employed people are already on Universal Credit.

The measures will be announced at Boris Johnson’s daily news conference later today.