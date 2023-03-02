Staff get the day off to mark Employee Appreciation Day

To mark Employee Appreciation Day tomorrow (Friday 3 March) one company has announced it is giving all its workers the day off.

Sellick Partnership, a professional services recruitment firm, has announced that all staff will have the whole day off as a way of thanking its teams.

Previously, the firm had allowed employees to finish early and have lunch on the business, but this year felt its bosses felt it should go further in acknowledging staff efforts.

Managing director Jo Sellick, said: “The secret to the success of Sellick Partnership is the people that we employ.”

To ensure that no one misses out, the firm has stated that anyone already off on annual leave will be able to cancel their holiday request, and part-time members of staff who use Fridays as a non-work day will be allowed to take the time back on another day in March.

The company has about 100 employees across seven offices in the UK.

Sellick added: “We want all staff to come into the office in the morning and enjoy their time at work,” adding that it was important that employees felt their effort and dedication did not go unrecognised. “This is just another way we can say we are truly thankful.”

Employee Appreciation Day was created by HR consultant and strategist Dr Bob Nelson in the US in 1995 and is always held on the first Friday of March. Nelson, a founding member of Recognition Professionals International – a professional association which represents HR workers – created the day around the same time as his book, 1,001 Ways to Reward Employees, was published.

Nelson’s doctoral dissertation was on why managers did or did not recognise their employees. He has subsequently worked with many organisations on employee retention, performance and recruitment.

