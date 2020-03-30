Financial wellbeing: why the time to act is now (webinar)

Shutterstock

Wednesday 29 April 2020, 2:00pm BST

So far, 2020 has been an extremely turbulent time for employees’ finances.

Although the changes to tax allowances announced in the Budget looked set to put some money back in the pockets of thousands of workers, many employees have seen their hours cut, been laid off, or are having to survive on statutory sick pay as the UK continues to battle the coronavirus.

With the average household debt now totalling more than £60,000, financial worries are weighing heavily on employees. Not only is this a distraction for them at work and an effect their productivity, it can also have a profound impact on absence rates and their mental health.

The time for employers to address this is now. This Personnel Today webinar, in association with nudge, will examine why financial wellbeing is more important than ever and how businesses can create a living and breathing financial wellbeing strategy.

Tim Perkins, co-founder of nudge, will be joined by Dr Stephanie Fitzgerald, a chartered clinical psychologist and senior business partner for mental health at Rolls-Royce, along with Personnel Today’s HR and wellbeing editor Ashleigh Webber to discuss:

What HR must look out for when developing a financial wellbeing solution

What effect Covid-19 is having on employees’ finances

Why employees are looking to their employers for financial wellbeing support

The signs that an employee is struggling with money

How financial pressure affects mental health

This free 60-minute webinar at 2:00pm on includes a live Q&A session where you can submit questions to our panel.

About our speakers

Tim Perkins is co-founder of nudge. He has more than 15 years’ experience in HR and reward, and started his career as one of the founding team of Thomsons Online Benefits. He co-founded nudge in 2012, when the UK saw the introduction of pensions auto-enrolment and the Retail Distributions Review, which removed access to financial advice for millions of people. nudge has grown rapidly since then, supporting almost half a million people improve their financial wellbeing and create brighter financial futures.

Dr Stephanie Fitzgerald is a chartered clinical psychologist, keynote speaker and author. Stephanie’s clinical specialisms are anxiety disorders and trauma, and she has worked as a health and wellbeing consultant to companies across multiple industries. Stephanie is the senior business partner – mental health at Rolls-Royce, where she is delivering the global mental health strategy in a safety critical environment. Stephanie is passionate about ensuring people are happy, healthy, safe and engaged in the workplace.

