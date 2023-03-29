Gender pay gapGenderLatest NewsEquality, diversity and inclusion

Thousands yet to publish as gender pay gap deadline looms

by Ashleigh Webber
The gender pay gap reporting deadline for public sector employers is 30 March
The gender pay gap reporting deadline for public sector employers is 30 March
Thousands of employers in the scope of the gender pay gap reporting requirements are still to publish their data just days before the deadline.

At the time of writing, 5,487 employers had submitted their data for the 2022-23 reporting year to the government’s gender pay gap service portal. In 2021-22, 10,520 employers published their pay data.

The gender pay gap reporting deadline for public sector employers is tomorrow (30 March), while private sector employees have until 4 April to submit their reports.

The Equality Act 2010 (Gender Pay Gap Information) Regulations came took effect on 6 April 2017. Since then, employers with 250 or more employees have been required to publish the difference between male and female pay, based on data on an annual “snapshot” date (31 March for public sector organisations and 5 April for private sector firms).

The UK’s gender pay gap in 2022 was 14.9%, according to the Office for National Statistics Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE). This figure is based on median gross hourly earnings across all employees.

For full-time employees the pay gap was 8.3%, an increase on the 7.7% seen on the April 2021 snapshot date.

Analysis by PwC found that the UK’s gender pay gap will not close until 2151 if the current rate of progress continues.

Earlier this month, analysis by management consultancy marketplace Comatch found the gender pay gap in the sector had increased to 13%, with women earning on average £122 per day less than their male peers. This compares to a lower gender pay gap of 4% in France.

XpertHR found that 84% of women in law believe they won’t see true gender pay equality in their working life, with nearly 1 in 3 (29%) saying it won’t happen within the next 100 years.

Zara Nanu, founder and CEO of Gapsquare, part of XpertHR, said: “There is still a long way to go in addressing the particular issues of occupational segregation and forging true gender pay equality. Embracing equity means we must be diligent in assessing the way jobs and organisations are structured which is causing these gaps to persist, and take bold action to tackle them.

“Employers must not only proactively gather the relevant data to inform and assess levels of pay across all roles now, but also commit to a longer-term, innovative rewiring of the employment system and the value placed upon women’s work.”

Ashleigh Webber

