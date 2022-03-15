How to enhance your hire to retire processes (webinar)

Wednesday 27 April 2022, 2:00pm BST

The ‘great resignation’ is in full swing. HR and in-house recruitment professionals are working harder than ever to snap up talent with in-demand skills quickly. Maintaining productivity is key in this vital moment for the UK’s post-pandemic recovery.

With recent CV-Library research suggesting that three in four UK employees plan to look for a new job in 2022, and Randstad finding that almost seven in 10 are keen to change roles in the next few months, there has never been a better time to overhaul your processes for offboarding leavers and onboarding new starters.

Not only will efficient on- and offboarding processes save time and reduce admin for HR, it will also improve the candidate experience and has the potential to drastically improve your employer brand.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with DocuSign, covers:

What a smooth onboarding/offboarding process looks like

The benefits technology can bring your HR and recruitment functions

The importance of reducing time to hire for candidates and the organisation

Top-tips for overhauling your onboarding/offboarding processes

How to enhance your candidate experience

Personnel Today’s HR and wellbeing editor Ashleigh Webber is joined by Martin Stubbs, resourcing manager at civil engineering company Colas; Sean Jones, DIS head of product management at global recruiter Hays; and Alan Murphy, senior HR manager for DocuSign EMEA, for a panel discussion on how to enhance your hire to retire processes.

This 60-minute webinar is free to attend and there will be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions.

About our speakers

Martin Stubbs is resourcing manager at engineering firm Colas. Martin’s areas of expertise include recruitment marketing, employer branding, candidate attraction, process improvement and system optimisation. Martin is a passionate EDI advocate works hard to make sure this is at the heart of everything he does. Previously, Martin worked for his own consultancy delivering projects for clients within the construction sector, including IR35 change and readiness, recruitment marketing and process improvement, and has delivered employer brand, employer value proposition, and candidate attraction projects for a FTSE 250 construction business.

Sean Jones has worked at global recruiter Hays since 2014 starting as a solution architect in the Digital Innovation and Services (DIS) team. He’s worked on products as diverse as in-house compliance and referencing systems, to migrations to cloud infrastructure and back office integration implementations. He has grown to be the CTO for DIS, leading a team of product managers and UK-based architects.

Alan Murphy is the senior HR manager for DocuSign EMEA, managing a team of HR professionals for the region. Alan has worked in a variety of HR roles in technology, finance and consulting companies. He is passionate about change management, workplace wellness and talent development. Alan also spent four years sitting on the national committee for the CIPD in Ireland.