Matthew Taylor to lead NHS Confederation

PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Matthew Taylor has been appointed chief executive of the NHS Confederation.

Taylor will join the membership body for NHS organisations in the summer, to coincide with the launch of a new strategy.

I am proud to be joining the NHS Confederation at this pivotal time, as we look to build on the innovation and new ways of working that have been a feature of the pandemic and lock them in to improve care for the public” – Matthew Taylor

He has led the Royal Society of the Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) since 2006. Prior to this, he was a senior political adviser to former Prime Minister Tony Blair and had a four-year tenure leading the Institute for Public Policy Research.

In 2017 he published Good work: the Taylor review of modern working practices – the outcome of his government-commissioned review into workers’ rights and employment practices in the UK.

In the report he made 53 recommendations to improve working arrangements, including broadening the entitlement to holiday pay and statutory sick pay; giving workers on zero-hours contracts the right to request guaranteed hours; and the right to a written statement of employment terms. Many of these recommendations are expected to be taken forward by the government in its forthcoming Employment Bill.

Until earlier this year, Taylor was the government’s interim director of labour market enforcement.

Taylor will take over from Danny Mortimer, who has been acting chief executive of the NHS Confederation since September 2020. Mortimer will return to his role as deputy chief executive of the organisation and chief executive of NHS Employers, which is a division of the NHS Confederation.

Taylor said: “The NHS is the most revered institution this country has created and is admired around the world. It represents the best of us and will play a vital role as we start the recovery process from coronavirus.

“I am proud to be joining the NHS Confederation at this pivotal time, as we look to build on the innovation and new ways of working that have been a feature of the pandemic and lock them in to improve care for the public.”

Lord Victor Adebowale, chair of the NHS Confederation, said: “I am delighted to announce that Matthew Taylor will become the new chief executive of the NHS Confederation. He is an exceptional appointment and is joining at a time of renewal for the UK NHS and for the Confederation.

“He brings a remarkable depth of experience at the heart of government and public policy and is a compelling advocate for our members as they face the challenges of recovering from the pandemic and delivering better health for all the communities they serve.

“As the only membership body for the whole healthcare system, we bring together, support and speak for leaders and organisations across the sector. Our new strategy supports greater integration across our membership, connecting different parts of the system to share learning and to respond to shared challenges.”

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today



Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare