Unison accepts NHS pay deal in England

NHS workers in England who are members of the Unison union have accepted the government’s pay offer.

Ambulance workers, hospital porters and some NHS nurses have voted to accept the offer which covers two pay years – an additional one-off amount for 2022-23 and a 5% wage rise (10.4% for the lowest paid) for 2023-24.

The non-consolidated payment for 2022/23 is worth between £1,655 and £3,789, and will be equal to 8.2% for the lowest paid and 6% for nurses, midwives and other staff on band 5.

Most nurses are members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which is yet to announce the result of its ballot.

Almost three-quarters (74%) of Unison members who took part in the ballot accepted the offer. Turnout was 53%.

The union had recommended members accept the offer.

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton said: “Clearly health workers would have wanted more, but this was the best that could be achieved through negotiation.

“Over the past few weeks, health workers have weighed up what’s on offer. They’ve opted for the certainty of getting the extra cash in their pockets soon.

“It’s a pity it took several months of strike action before the government would commit to talks. Unions told ministers last summer the £1,400 pay rise wasn’t enough to stop staff leaving the NHS, nor to prevent strikes. But they didn’t want to listen. Instead, health workers were forced to strike, losing money they could ill afford. The NHS and its patients suffered months of unnecessary disruption.”

With other NHS unions yet to reach an agreement with the government, the pay rise won’t be applied to workers’ pay packets immediately.

The NHS staff council is due to meet on 2 May and report back to the government.

Gorton said: “This vote might end Unison’s dispute, but it doesn’t solve the wider staffing emergency affecting every part of the NHS. Now, the government must work with unions to bring about a sustained programme of investment in the workforce.

“Lessons must also be learned. The mistakes of the past few months cannot be repeated. It’s time for a whole new approach to setting pay across the NHS.”

