Reimagining employee engagement (webinar)

Employee engagement moved sharply up the HR agenda during the pandemic and remains a key issue for employers. However, recent findings from Tivian research into employee engagement showed a gap between the approaches employers are taking measuring engagement and acting on feedback and the needs of employees.

In XpertHR’s 60-minute webinar at 11am BST on Wednesday 25 May 2022, join Kate Pritchard, who is head of engagement and leadership at Tivian, to discuss:

the growing importance of employee engagement in the new world of work; and

how traditional methods of managing engagement need to adapt to be effective in the future.

You will leave the webinar with an understanding of the critical role of leaders and the key leadership styles required to create and maintain a truly engaging work experience that benefits employees and the business.

The webinar includes a Q&A session. Register now to submit your questions.

Webinar presenter and speaker

Noelle Murphy is a senior HR practice editor at XpertHR. She has a background in qualitative and quantitative research and psychology. Noelle sets the research agenda for HR practice outside of pay. This involves devising and managing the HR practice research programme, including monitoring and recording key HR metrics, such as absence rates and costs, labour turnover and the make-up and breakdown of the HR function.

Kate Pritchard is the head of engagement and leadership at Tivian. She is an employee engagement expert with over 20 years’ experience in the field of employee research and consultancy. You can find Kate on LinkedIn @Kate Pritchard.