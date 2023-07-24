Seafarers’ Charter announced by UK and France

Thousands of seafarers will be guaranteed fair wages, proper rest periods and suitable training thanks to a new Seafarers’ Charter launched by the UK and French governments.

The charter – backed by DFDS Ferries, Condor Ferries, Brittany Ferries and Stena – is part of the government’s wider nine-point plan to protect seafarers and boost employment protections, ensuring they are paid and treated fairly, irrespective of flag or nationality.

The Department for Transport said the measure is at the heart of the UK’s response to P&O Ferries’ decision to dismiss nearly 800 staff without consultation or notice last year.

The Seafarers’ Charter requires employers to pay seafarers an overtime rate of a least 1.25 times the basic hourly pay; ensure adequate training and development is provided; provide employees with a full, indefinite contract and allow seafarers to receive social security benefits, including sickness benefits, family benefits, and medical care.

Employers will also commit to adopting roster patterns that consider fatigue, mental health and safety, provide adequate rest periods between shifts, and carry out regular drug and alcohol testing.

Maritime minister Baroness Vere said: “Fair pay and protection against unlawful discrimination are the basic rights of any employee. Our seafarers deserve nothing less.

“I therefore expect companies across the maritime sector to sign up to this Charter, letting their staff know they’re serious about protecting their rights and welfare.

“Today, in Paris, alongside Minister Berville, we strengthen our commitment to protect those working in the Channel and we’ll continue collaborating with our international partners on this vital issue.”

During the UK-France summit in Paris in March, transport secretary Mark Harper met his French counterpart Clément Beaune, with both nations agreeing to continue working together to improve conditions for people working in the Channel.

The government has already delivered the Seafarers’ Wages Act, a key safeguard to protecting domestic seafarers in the UK. The law will make it illegal to not pay the thousands of seafarers regularly entering the UK at least the equivalent of the national minimum wage.

As well as the Seafarers’ Wages Act and the new charter, the government said that strong action has been taken against rogue employers using controversial practices in plans to create a statutory code of practice​.

The code will make it explicitly clear to employers that they must not use threats of dismissal to pressurise employees into accepting new terms, and they should have honest and open discussions with their employees and representatives.

Christophe Mathieu, Brittany Ferries CEO, said: “When it comes to seafarers’ wages and working conditions, we believe that all ferry companies should aim for the highest bar and not participate in a race to the bottom.

“That’s why this charter is such an important step forward for us. We never forget the importance of seafarers and are proud to be part of the fight to protect their rights, on both sides of the Channel. We also intend to shout about this from the rooftops, urging freight and passenger customers to make the right decision when choosing a carrier.”

Gemma Griffin, vice president and head of global crewing at DFDS, said: “DFDS welcomes the Seafarers’ Charter and any related legislation that protects the employment rights of seafarers and ensures that there is a level playing field for all operators. We have been cooperating with the French and UK authorities on the practical application of the charter and the new laws, and are very pleased to see the actions taken by both authorities, so far.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This agreement recognises the threat that unlawful operators like P&O Ferries continue to represent to seafarers across the UK and Europe. We need mandatory employment standards to grow jobs for our ratings and officers on short sea shipping routes from all UK ports, including to France.”

He added: “Now it’s over to P&O Ferries, Irish Ferries, crewing agents and other shipowners to confirm whether they will or will not comply with the Seafarers Charter, including the two-weeks-on two-weeks-off roster pattern.”

