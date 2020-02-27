Small business HR: top tips for people and payroll (webinar)

Shutterstock

Wednesday 25 March 2020, 2:00pm GMT

People are a small organisation’s most important asset, but are firms getting the most from their talent and payroll technology?

HR professionals in small businesses face a raft of challenges, from the increasing need to digitalise their payroll, to ensuring they have the processes and frameworks to deal with their people in the right way. These small HR teams juggle multiple priorities at once, often with limited resources and support to draw on.

As we approach tax year-end, now is the right time to revisit your payroll processes and look at the people issues you should prioritise in the year ahead.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Sage 50, will look at how small businesses can get the most from their people and payroll systems. Steven Watmore, payroll and HR product manager for Sage UK & Ireland, is joined by Lynn Kennedy, HR director at consultancy Altair, and Personnel Today HR and wellbeing editor Ashleigh Webber to discuss:

Digitalising your payslips and P60s

Tax changes on the horizon, including changes to the employment allowance

Practical tips for around supporting, attracting and retaining talent

How introducing the right frameworks will transform the work of your HR function

Supporting managers in getting the best from their teams.

This 60-minute webinar will include a live Q&A session where you can submit questions to our panel.

About our speakers

Lynn Kennedy is HR director at Altair, a consultancy that advises organisations in the housing sector. She is a senior HR specialist with over 15 years’ experience in HR, both in consultancy and in private sector firms. She has worked with clients in a diverse range of sectors and has a wealth of experience advising and supporting SMEs with HR matters. Prior to joining Altair Lynn was director of HR and employment law consultancy at NatWest Mentor and held various HR business partner roles in financial services.

Steven Watmore is payroll and HR product manager for Sage UK & Ireland. He has over 20 years’ experience working in payroll and HR software customer support, internal and external training and has spent the past six years as part of software development at Sage. He is passionate about showcasing payroll as the business-critical function at the heart of small businesses. He believes that as paying your people is, for most SMEs, the single biggest cost, getting it right and making it simple is the key to a successful payroll.

