Stephen Fry to discuss humans’ adaptability at UNLEASH Spring 2020

Author and comedian Stephen Fry will discuss how humans have adapted to change since the dawn of time in his keynote speech at this year’s UNLEASH Spring in London.

Just as employers will need to support their staff in adapting to the changes brought about by the fourth industrial revolution, Fry will look at how humans have repurposed themselves in times of dramatic change and will explore how humanity can prepare for its role alongside machines.

UNLEASH Spring takes place at London's ExCeL on 24 and 25 March 2020.

UNLEASH CEO Marc Coleman said: “At UNLEASH we’ve developed a reputation for hosting the big thinkers who help us understand the fast-changing world of technology in which we find ourselves. Stephen is a passionate advocate for technology, but equally important, is recognised as helping to promote the wellbeing agenda in society.

“Stephen joins a diverse roster of speakers who have delivered important messages to our audiences over the last year, including landmark keynotes with Edward Snowden at UNLEASH America and Sir Bob Geldof at UNLEASH World.”

Fry will be speaking on the main stage at the UNLEASH Spring 2020, which takes place at London’s ExCeL on 24 and 25 March. He will be joined at the conference by more than 120 thought leaders in HR, technology and the future of work, as well as 60-plus exhibitors from established HR technology suppliers and dozens of innovative HR tech start-ups.

Kicking off the conference on day one is Dr Alan Watkins, founder and CEO at leadership coaching firm Complete Coherence, who will explore how organisations’ approach to managing their people has changed over the past century and how it is likely to evolve over the next 50 years. He will share advice around setting organisations up for the future, leveraging tools such as artificial intelligence and robotics, and discuss global trends that will assist business leaders in future-proofing their organisations.

Watkins’ session will be followed by a panel discussion on what will be next for HR after digital transformation, which will include insights from HR leaders at Just Eat, TomTom, Netguru and HR tech consultancy Otter Advisory.

The rapidly changing HR tech world will be examined further in a panel discussion on the main stage on day two of the conference, featuring people experts from household names including HSBC, The Body Shop and AkzoNobel.

