Is your talent management aligned for success? Exploring the 7 key dimensions (webinar)

Thursday 28 September 2023, 2:00pm BST

In an increasingly competitive talent market, HR professionals understand the need to get the most out of their people and the skills they have, but how can they unlock employees’ true potential to enable their businesses to thrive?

Cornerstone’s talent health index report, which surveyed over 1,400 HR leaders and employees from around the world, found the UK is lagging behind some of its international peers when it comes to the health of employers’ talent management programmes.

This Personnel Today webinar in association with Cornerstone will highlight where UK employers’ talent management strategies sit and outline a new model for building your own holistic talent programme, encompassing seven key dimensions.

Personnel Today’s HR and wellbeing editor Ashleigh Webber is joined by Cornerstone’s principal consultant in thought leadership and advisory Dominic Holmes, who will outline the main findings from the report, showcase the Cornerstone Talent Maturity Model, and share how HR can work with their own technology vendors to start improving the health of their talent management programmes.

Join this 60-minute webinar on 28 September at 2:00pm to:

Find out the UK-specific results of the global talent health survey

Learn how organisations’ talent programmes stack up today and what high-performing organisations do differently

Get practical steps to improve your programmes and ensure your people are getting the growth and development opportunities they need to reach their full potential

Discover the importance of a talent health self-assessment to assess the maturity of your organisation’s talent strategies.

All registrants for this webinar will receive a copy of the Cornerstone Talent Health Index report. Live attendees will have a chance to ask Dominic questions in a Q&A session.

About our speaker

Dominic Holmes is a Principal Consultant with Cornerstone’s Thought Leadership and Advisory Services (TLAS) practice. He works with prospects and clients across the EMEA region to help them maximise the business value they get from their spend on talent management software and learning content. He is a highly experienced strategy consultant and business value practitioner with over 20 years of documented success shaping change and accelerating transformation across a broad spread of industries and clients, from entrepreneurial start-ups and scale-ups to market leading multinationals. He specialises in building collaborative business cases, based around a shared vision of the future, that help executive sponsors to take the whole organisation with them on the change journey.