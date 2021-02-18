The 2021 RAD Awards shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the 2021 RAD Awards – which celebrate excellence in employer branding, talent attraction and recruitment advertising – has been revealed.
After much deliberation from the expert industry panel of judges, the finalists in 20 categories including Candidate Experience, Employee Engagement and Employer Website have been announced.
The winners – as well the winner for the coveted Work of the Year title selected from the category winners – will be revealed in a free online event at 4:00pm on Thursday 25 March.
Richard Andrews, divisional director of The RAD Awards, said: “We were delighted to see so many entries submitted into the RADS again this year. Given the challenging times we’ve had it really is testament to the resilience and spirit that characterises our industry. The array of fantastic work shortlisted is a great reflection of this and something that all of the organisations involved should be extremely proud of.”
The RAD Awards 2021 Shortlist
Candidate Experience
Building What Matters… For Life – Amberjack for Atkins.
GCHQ Check-in – Penna for GCHQ
Tommorow’s Talent – Capfinity for Sky
Creative Idea
Bright Minds Shine Brighter, Employer Brand – Internal Launch – Ph.Creative for Ivy
HMGCC BLKBOX2 – Penna for HMGCC
Shape the answer – SMRS for Balfour Beatty
Smoother Running Projects – Symphony Talent for Nexans
SustainaCity Racer – Radancy for Siemens
The Lidl Skills Trap Challenge – DDB Athens for Lidl Hellas
We’re Made Of – Electric Cirus for Cygnet
Yandex Hello Board – makelove for Yandex
Digital Experience for Early Talent
Accenture Live – ThirtyThree for Accenture
Future Cities – Havas People for WSP
Mars Insiders 2020 campaign – Symphony Talent for Mars
Morgan Stanley Grad Fest – AMS for Morgan Stanley
Project You AR Experience – Radancy for EY
The Virtual HQ – Experience for Lloyds Banking Group
Diversity and Inclusion Initiative
Proudly Connected – Wiser for Colt Technology Services
Watch Me – ThirtyThree for BT Openreach
We need people like you. – Renegade Communications Agency for Police Now
What the F – SMRS for Unlocked
Early Careers Attraction
Build your potential – Wiser for Knight Frank
Here, there and everywhere – Radancy ofr Siemens
Shape the answer – SMRS for Balfour Beatty
We get you there – Pink Squid for ICAEW
Employee Engagement
Anything but linear – Pink Squid for Novo Nordisk
Change the way people think about work – Wiser
DNV GL – Hello Energy 2020 – Stafford Long & Partners for DNV GL
GVC Global Employer Brand – Ph.Creative for Entain (formerly GVC)
How Inspired Villages kept their employees engaged through Covid – BrandPointZero for Inspired Villages
Nurses Campaign – TMP Worldwide for King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Rebuild the Working World – Radancy Social for EY
Stride for Pride – ThirtyThree for AXA
We Are The Protectors – Ph.Creative for BT
Employer Brand – International
GSK – a modern employer – Tonic Agency and Radancy Social for GSK
GVC Global Employer Brand – Ph.Creative for Entain (formerly GVC)
It Can Be – Havas People for Standard Bank
PMI Employer Brand – Dawson Walker Communications for Philip Morris International
Shape Your World – Creed Communications for Fujitsu
Employer Brand – National
A Lidl less ordinary – ThirtyThree for Lidl
Now is the Moment – Havas People for Costa Coffee
Power a revolution – CA3 for SmartestEnergy
Together we can – ThirtyThree for Kingfisher/B&Q
You make the story – That Little Agency for Telegraph Media Group
Employer Website
Be empowered to be your best – Blackbridge for Aviva
Careers website – Radancy for ARM
Cleveland Clinic London Website – Pink Squid for Cleveland Clinic London
King employer website – Ph.Creative for King
Together we can – ThirtyThree for Kingfisher/B&Q
Events and Experiential
Accenture Live – ThirtyThree for Accenture
Escape Box Challenge – Coreworkers Stockholm for Combitech
Police Now Neighbourhood – RMP Enterprise for Police Now
Rebuild the Working World – Radancy Social for EY
Shape the answer – SMRS for Balfour Beatty
SustainaCity Racer – Radancy for Siemens
The Lidl Skills Trap Challenge – DDB Athens for Lidl Hellas
Graduate Campaign
Act up – Pink Squid for Vodafone
Elevation Programme – Wiser for Frasers Group
Mars Insiders 2020 campaign – Symphony Talent for Mars
Powerful Minds – ThirtyThree for Accenture
What the F – SMRS for Unlocked
Innovation
Future Cities– Havas People for WSP
HMGCC BLK_BOX2 – Penna for HMGCC
Mars Journeys – Symphony Talent for Mars
Project You AR Experience – Radancy for EY
Smoother Running Projects – Symphony Talent for Nexans
Sustainable Recruitment Alliance – RD Content for Clifford Chance
The Virtual HQ – Experience for Lloyds Banking Group
We Are The Protectors – Ph.Creative for BT
Integrated Campaign
#MoreThanOneWay – MSL for LLoyds Banking Group
Be the lawyer you want to be – Havas People for CPS
Do The Job – Tonic for Met Police
I am a caregiver – Pink Squid for Cleveland Clinic London
Mars Journeys – Symphony Talent for Mars
Take retail to the next level – Havas People for Next
That EE Feeling – ThirtyThree for EE
We AreThe Protectors – Ph.Creative for BT
What The F – SMRS for Unlocked
Offline Communications
Graduate campaign – TMP Worldwide for Addleshaw Goddard
GVC Global Employer Brand Development – Ph.Creative for Entain (formerly GVC)
Now Teaching: Termly magazine to our career changers transitioning from one career into teaching – Now Teach
Reimagining BP’s graduate brochure – SMRS for BP
Outdoor Experience
Nurses big poster campaign – TMP Worldwide for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust
Play for Positivity – Experience for Lloyds Banking Group
The Lidl Skills Trap Challenge – DDB Athens for Lidl Hellas
Single Use of Video
‘You make the story’ employer brand film – That Little Agency for Telegraph Media Group
ECE ‘A Piece of Our Mind’ – Ecstasy of Gold for ECE Architecture
Hutch Games ‘What Drives Us’ – Ecstasy of Gold for Hutch Games
No Magic – Thirty Three for Essex County Council
Proud to serve – SMRS for Balfour Beatty
Smoother Running Projects – Symphony Talent for Nexans
Why Do We Clap? – TMP Worldwide for NHS
Use of Audio
Act Up – Pink Suid for Vodafone
New to Newton – Blackbridge for Newton
The Trainee Test – Blackbridge for BakerMcKenzie
We Are The Protectors – Ph.Creative for BT
We get you there – Pink Squid for ICAEW
Why We Care: The Nursing Career Podcast from the people of Cygnet Health Care – Springpod, and the Content Marketing Pod for Cygnet Health Care
Use of Social
#ForTheFearless – Wiser for Frasers Group
Connection – ThirtyThree for Herbert Smith Freehills
Ingenious Solutions – Blackbridge for CMS
Mars Insiders 2020 campaign – Symphony Talent for Mars
Rebuild the Working World – Radancy Social for EY
The Best Giveaway – ThirtyThree for Allen & Overy
Use of Technology
Assessment tool – Blackbridge for GVC
CDK SFX programmatic – Symphony Talent for CDK
Future Cities – Havas People for WSP
Job Page Grader – Ph.Creative
Morribot – Chatter Communications for Morrisons
Video Campaign
Act Up – Pink Squid for Vodafone
Behind the Bricks – SMRS for The LEGO Group
Ingenious Solutions – Blackbridge for CMS
MI5 I Can – Penna for MI5
Take retail to the next level – Havas People for Next
The British Army Content Hub – ThirtyThree for The British Army
