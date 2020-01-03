Top 10 HR questions December 2019: Sickness absence and unused annual leave

How much control can employers have over the timing of employees’ annual leave?
Employers with holiday years that run from January may have been dealing with last minute requests to use untaken leave in December or to carry leave over to the new year. These are issues addressed in some of the most popular FAQs on XpertHR in the last month.
FAQs on fit notes also feature in the top 10, looking at what to do if no fit note is provided and how to respond to advice provided by a GP.
The top 10 HR questions in December 2019:
- Can workers take holiday whenever they like?
- As Christmas is a Christian festival, can an employer still hold a Christmas party if some of its employees belong to other religions?
- What steps should an employer take where an employee is off sick for over a week but has not submitted a doctor’s certificate?
- Can unused statutory annual holiday be carried forward to the next holiday year?
- Is an employer obliged to comply with the advice on a fit note?
- Where sales people are employed on a commission-only basis, is their employer obliged to pay the national minimum wage if their commission over a period falls below this?
- What mechanisms are there to allow the employer to change the terms of a contract?
- Can employees take paternity leave as well as shared parental leave?
- At what point does an employee who has been employed on a series of successive fixed-term contracts become a permanent employee?
- Can an employee who is re-employed after having been made redundant retain their statutory redundancy pay?
