Top 10 HR questions December 2019: Sickness absence and unused annual leave

Employers might have received swathes of requests to take annual leave before Christmas Image: Shutterstock

How much control can employers have over the timing of employees’ annual leave?

Employers with holiday years that run from January may have been dealing with last minute requests to use untaken leave in December or to carry leave over to the new year. These are issues addressed in some of the most popular FAQs on XpertHR in the last month.

FAQs on fit notes also feature in the top 10, looking at what to do if no fit note is provided and how to respond to advice provided by a GP.

The top 10 HR questions in December 2019: