To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Covid in the courts

Pending legislative changes

There is no doubt that more cases will start to work their way through the overburdened tribunal system which directly relate to the pandemic. There are questions around whether redundancies were fair given the availability of the furlough scheme, and whether employers were right to dismiss for failure to obey Covid-19 restrictions. There are also likely to be significant cases in relation to employees dismissed for refusing to return to the office when asked to do so. As compulsory vaccinations come into effect in some settings such as care homes and, from next year, the NHS and other medical settings , will employees challenge this on the basis that their employer has not done enough to find them another role? There will also be consideration of dismissals of employees in settings where vaccination is not compulsory, but where for example the constant absence of unvaccinated employees due to self-isolation, has meant that trying to organise a business and staffing has become impossible – especially when they work in areas where employees cannot work from home, such as warehouses and retail. Also, those unvaccinated employees who are unable to travel as part of their jobs.There are also a number of anticipated changes – some of which have been a long time coming! It’s possible that many of these will appear in the promised Employment Bill.the government is canvassing opinion on options to reform the law governing the use of post-termination restrictive covenants, as well as extending the “ban” on the use of exclusivity clauses. This is the second time that the government has attempted changes to this complex area of the law – the UK is out of kilter with other European countries such as Germany where it is possible to impose a non-compete clause, but only if the employee is paid in full for the time they are unable to work.