Amazon announces 4,000-role recruitment drive

Amazon has announced it will create 4,000 new jobs in the UK this year, bringing its total UK workforce up to 75,000.

The roles will be split between warehouse work, corporate roles in London and Manchester, and digital jobs in Edinburgh and Cambridge.

The retail giant had already announced 2,500 new jobs in 2021 as consumers increased their online shopping habits during the pandemic.

Last year it also offered a £3,000 starting bonus to successful applicants in parts of the UK where there is high demand for workers.

“We’re continuing to invest in talent right across the UK, from apprentices in Swansea to data scientists in Edinburgh,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon UK country manager.

The company claims to support an additional 250,000 jobs in the UK through more than 85,000 small businesses that sell their products through Amazon. It also announced the creation of 1,500 apprenticeships earlier this year.

“Amazon has invested billions of pounds across the UK, enabling it to be one of the UK’s most significant job creators in recent years,” the company said.

Despite the retailer’s commitment to job creation, it has not escaped criticism of its working conditions.

Last November, Amazon workers across the globe led a series of protests demanding pay rises and changes to casual employment terms.

In various states in the US, workers are pushing for the company to recognise a union for the first time. The first Amazon Labor Union was created in Staten Island in New York in 2022, while other sites continue to seek unionisation against push-back from the company.

