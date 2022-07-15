RetailApprenticeshipsLatest NewsJob creation and lossesRecruitment & retention

Amazon announces 4,000-role recruitment drive

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Stephen Dewhurst / Shutterstock.com
Stephen Dewhurst / Shutterstock.com

Amazon has announced it will create 4,000 new jobs in the UK this year, bringing its total UK workforce up to 75,000.

The roles will be split between warehouse work, corporate roles in London and Manchester, and digital jobs in Edinburgh and Cambridge.

The retail giant had already announced 2,500 new jobs in 2021 as consumers increased their online shopping habits during the pandemic.

Last year it also offered a £3,000 starting bonus to successful applicants in parts of the UK where there is high demand for workers.

“We’re continuing to invest in talent right across the UK, from apprentices in Swansea to data scientists in Edinburgh,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon UK country manager.

The company claims to support an additional 250,000 jobs in the UK through more than 85,000 small businesses that sell their products through Amazon. It also announced the creation of 1,500 apprenticeships earlier this year.

Amazon jobs

Amazon offers £3,000 bonus to new starters

Amazon to offer 1,500 new apprenticeships

Podcast: Recruitment pitfalls 

“Amazon has invested billions of pounds across the UK, enabling it to be one of the UK’s most significant job creators in recent years,” the company said.

Despite the retailer’s commitment to job creation, it has not escaped criticism of its working conditions.

Last November, Amazon workers across the globe led a series of protests demanding pay rises and changes to casual employment terms.

In various states in the US, workers are pushing for the company to recognise a union for the first time. The first Amazon Labor Union was created in Staten Island in New York in 2022, while other sites continue to seek unionisation against push-back from the company.

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in retail and wholesale

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Recruitment grows at slowest rate in 16 months

Royal Mail managers vote to strike over restructure

Green jobs: are there shoots of growth on...

Graduate salaries rise sharply as search for talent...

Gatwick Airport cuts flights as staff shortages bite

Job advertisements reach a new high amid labour...

Cost of living: real wages fall 2.2% in...

Hiring rate slows as businesses struggle to source...

New job website aims to boost employment at...

Staff security clearance behind travel chaos, says trade...