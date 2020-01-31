Brexit: future-proof your workforce (webinar)

With Brexit now a reality, organisations need to ensure not only that their staff have the right to work in the UK but also that their workforce meets the needs of their business in a post-Brexit world.

In XpertHR’s 60-minute webinar at 2pm GMT on Tuesday 11 February 2020, Louise Haycock, partner at Fragomen, and solicitor Zahira Patel will run through the steps you need to take to be Brexit ready, including:

ensuring that your EU workforce has the right to work throughout the course of the UK’s departure and beyond;

understanding the settled and pre-settled status process;

conducting a Brexit workforce audit, including identifying job functions that are particularly vulnerable; and

assessing the impact of Brexit on UK employees who are based in EU countries.

The webinar includes a Q&A session. Register now to submit your questions.

Webinar speakers

Louise Haycock is a partner at Fragomen, in the London office, where she focuses on UK inbound immigration and has over 14 years’ immigration experience.

Zahira Patel is an associate and solicitor based in Fragomen’s London office. She advises clients on all aspects of UK immigration law, including applications made under the points-based system.