Looking beyond Brexit: is your organisation ready? (webinar)

Shutterstock

As we near the closing stages of the transition period, and the end of free movement between the EU and the UK, it is crucial that your organisation is fully prepared for the new immigration rules on 1 January 2021.

In XpertHR’s 60-minute webinar at 11am BST on Friday 16 October 2020, Louise Haycock, partner at Fragomen, will discuss how your organisation can prepare for the end of free movement between the EU and the UK and the introduction of new immigration rules:

Are you confident that your EU workforce in the UK know what they need to apply for?

Do you understand the principles and the impact to your business of the new immigration regime in the UK?

Are you clear about sponsorship licences and the reporting and recording obligations?

Have you thought about the right to work after the transition period?

Have you communicated to the business the impact that Brexit may have on your ability to recruit?

The webinar includes a Q&A session. Register now to submit your questions.

Webinar speakers

Louise Haycock is a partner at law firm Fragomen, where she focuses on UK inbound immigration and has over 14 years’ immigration experience. Louise regularly advises major corporate clients on right to work, compliance and best practice processes to ensure their obligations are met.