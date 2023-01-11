Closing the gender pay gap in a cost-of-living crisis (webinar)

Thursday 23 February, 2:00pm GMT

Research shows that the gender pay gap opens at the birth of a woman’s first child and never closes again. Disparities in income persist even at the point of retirement, with the average pension pot of a woman at retirement less than half that of a man, according to Legal and General.

Closing the gender pay gap goes beyond ensuring fair and equal pay. Many businesses are now turning to their benefits strategy as a key tool for supporting the wellbeing of their female and non-binary employees, while empowering them to reach their full potential at work.

As the gender pay gap reporting deadline approaches, this Personnel Today webinar, in association with Peppy, will explore how organisations can help all employees to thrive at work by providing employee benefits that support them through every life stage – from starting a family to going through menopause – whilst navigating the current financial pressures in the anticipated recession.

Personnel Today’s HR and wellbeing editor Ashleigh Webber will be joined by Peppy’s Chief Nursing Officer and Director of Menopause Services, Kathy Abernethy, and a panel of specialists (full list of speakers to be confirmed), for a discussion on:

The link between employee health and the gender and pension pay gaps

Your employee’s health – physical, mental and financial – and how these factors are impacting the diversity of your organisation

The employee benefits and best practice HR, DEI and rewards & benefits teams can leverage to create a workplace culture for all employees to thrive

Kathy Abernethy is Chief Medical Officer and Director of Menopause Services at Peppy. Kathy is a founding member and trustee of the British Menopause Society. A registered BMS menopause specialist with a Masters in Community Gynaecology and Reproductive Healthcare, Kathy leads an award-winning NHS London menopause service and has a private clinic in south-west London.

Ellen Atkinson has a passion for all things wellbeing, with a background in healthcare qualifying as a dietitian. Her early career was focused in healthcare consultancy, before pivoting into the world of HR. As an Enterprise Account Executive at Peppy, she has the privilege to meet with benefits, rewards, and HR leaders on a daily basis to share ideas and best practices on personalised healthcare at work.