Right to workOnboardingLatest NewsHR practiceOnline recruitment

Right-to-work: first digital identity check providers revealed

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber William Barton/ Shutterstock
William Barton/ Shutterstock

The government has announced the first certified providers for digital identity checks to establish candidates’ right to work in the UK.

A partnership between the Post Office and secure digital ID app Yoti has been named as the first digital identity service provider (IDSP) to be certified by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, allowing organisations to complete the digital identity verification element of right-to-work checks for British and Irish citizens who hold a valid passport.

Digital right-to-work checks were introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to help speed up recruitment when physical checks of employees’ documents were not possible. However, after much lobbying from the recruitment sector and employers, in April the government made digital checks a permanent option.

The Post Office and Yoti will provide identify verification online, in-person at Post Offices, and via a digital identity app.

Right-to-work checks

Digital right-to-work checks: what should employers do to prepare?

Right-to-work checks warning for restaurants

John Abbott, chief commercial officer at Yoti said: “Under Right to Work legislation, the maximum fine for hiring illegal workers is £20,000 per worker, which would have a dramatic effect on a business. Ensuring employees are legally permitted to work is essential.

“Being one of the first IDSPs to be certified shows our commitment to the market and is a testament to the quality of our digital identity technology.”

Elinor Hull, identity services director at the Post Office, said: “At a time when the hospitality and retail sectors in particular are struggling to recruit and get staff onto the shop floor, having the ability to digitally check candidates’ right to work speeds up the recruitment process, is more secure and could enable them to start sooner than if the candidate has to travel and then have their documents photocopied and physically checked.

“There’s additional reusable benefit too for employees, particularly useful for those in the gig economy or those undertaking more seasonal work and frequently changing employer – once created, their EasyID can prove their right to work to each employer in seconds.”

Recruitment and resourcing opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more recruitment and resourcing jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

MPs threaten supply chain levy if HGV driver...

Employees resigning in 2022: Survey shows ‘great resignation’...

NHS should upskill admin staff to reduce waiting...

City firms pledge to improve social mobility in...

One in five employers planning ‘no jab no...

Nurses leaving due to pressure and workplace culture

Number of working people with disability up 1.3...

Wages fall 1.2% behind inflation as cost of...

Lack of flexibility pushes half of women to...

EasyJet joins battle for cabin crew with £1,000...