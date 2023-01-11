Bain & Company crowned Glassdoor’s best place to work in 2023

Management consultancy Bain & Company has been named Glassdoor’s best place to work in the UK in 2023.

The company achieved an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 on the employee feedback platform, based on anonymous reviews from employees about their job, work environment and the organisation over the past year.

Employees praised Bain & Company for its culture, learning opportunities and career development. One comment that attracted Glassdoor’s attention says: “I love getting to work with diverse teams and feel truly supported in my career growth”.

Also scoring highly on the best places to work list were software company ServiceNow – which took the top spot last year –management consultancy Boston Consulting Group, and data centre and cloud computing provider Equinix, all of which also scored an average of 4.7.

Common themes in the employee reviews of companies that scored highly include work-life balance, a great culture, pay and benefits, strong leadership and senior management, and learning and development opportunities.

Glassdoor chief executive Christian Sutherland-Wong said: “The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences.

“It’s encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023.”

The top 50 list is dominated by companies in technology, including six in the top 10. A quarter of employers are new to the UK list, including Equinix, Version 1, Office for National Statistics, and Heathrow Airport.

Ten employers that were absent from the 2022 list have rejoined. These include Arup, BlackRock and Expedia Group.

Google has been named on the Glassdoor best places to work list every year since its launch nine years ago.

The top 10 Glassdoor UK best places to work in 2023 are:

Bain & Company (4.7) ServiceNow (4.7) Boston Consulting Group (4.7) Equinix (4.7) Ocado Technology (4.6) Mastercard (4.6) Google (4.6) Arup (4.6) Salesforce (4.6) Version 1 (4.6)

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR business partner jobs