What were the biggest HR news stories of 2023?

HR is huge. It constantly flexes as it responds to legislation, trends in society, consumer demand, competition between organisations, and health, economic and political winds.

All this means it is sometimes difficult to define what is an important story for an HR professional. The month-by-month list below, by necessity, has left out many significant developments, but it is fair to say that among the biggest HR stories of 2023 were:

Minimum service levels during strike action

a desire to tackle sexual harassment at work

hybrid working and the push to get more people back in the office

the debate over the safe implementation of AI

organisations demonstrating a sense of purpose and acknowledging climate warming

migrant workers and immigration rules

political posturing over moves to increase diversity, equity and inclusion

the talent shortage

the stagnant economy’s effect on wages and recruitment.

2023 has also been another year of strike action, but we have deliberately kept this off our news review because our Who is on strike and when page is constantly updated with the latest details of negotiations, ballots and deals.

So, let’s go back into the mists of last January, when the tech giants began to make mass redundancies, and the UK government announced it was going to impose minimum service levels to prevent strikes from overly disrupting services …

January: big tech woes

Editor’s choice Rob Moss writes: ‘It’s been the year of the pay dispute in public services. Remarkably, other than a handful of sectors, employers and unions have eventually reached agreement. But industrial relations issues are far from being resolved and the government’s insistence on pushing through minimum service levels, as well as starting another consultation on repealing the agency workers ban, means they’re likely to remain fraught in 2024.’

6 January Ministers set out their minimum service level aims

Is big tech facing a big shrink? The latest Amazon redundancies poses questions …

The UK government launches a holiday pay consultation in the wake of Harper Trust v Brazel

Google parent Alphabet announces it is to shed 12,000 jobs

Spotify says it is to make 6% of workforce redundant. In December it was to announce it was making further cuts

Ministers reject the proposal of making menopause a protected characteristic

NHS England to set out workforce plan

February: harassment at McDonald’s

2 February Employers are spending only half of apprenticeship levy funds

McDonald’s signs agreement to tackle sexual harassment

Real pay falls by 2.5% despite record private sector growth

‘The UK has forgotten the art of industrial relations’, Paul Nowak, general secretary TUC, tells Personnel Today

March: that AI prediction

Personnel Today’s pick Adam McCulloch writes: ‘Immigration has been a huge story. As usual some of the media has managed to muddle the question of illegal arrivals with legal ones. Extraordinarily, despite Brexit and the government’s repeated promises to reduce immigration, net immigration is at record highs. Meanwhile, skills crises persist in many sectors. Western Australia’s cheeky mission to lure public sector workers to sunnier climes was a flashback to the 1950s and the arrival Down Under of “whinging Poms”.’

3 March Western Australia seeks to lure UK public sector workers

Tony Danker steps aside as head of CBI after sexual harassment claims

‘Twitter can’t tell me whether I’m employed there or not’ – Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter

Meta: 10,000 more jobs cuts and hiring freeze

Budget heralds childcare reforms and returnships, to encourage older people back to work

Gary Lineker: the BBC to review social media guidelines

Seafarers minimum wage law receives Royal Assent

Most people with long Covid are treated unfairly at work

Generative AI will ‘replace 300 million jobs’, says Goldman Sachs

Bullying, racism and misogyny rife in fire services

April: CBI in hot water

3 April Sexual misconduct investigation at CBI is expanded

People analytics is HR’s biggest knowledge gap

Gender pay gap is static at 12.1%

Retained EU Law bill to be scaled back – news hailed by employee representatives and health and safety campaigners as concerns grew over workers’ rights such as holiday pay and maternity pay after the bill’s passage through the Commons in January. The bill was later stalled.

May: record immigration

3 May HR vacancies fall by a third

Half of gig workers earn less than minimum wage

Two in three young women reveal they’ve experienced sexual harassment at work

Net migration at new record levels

Sharp decline in retail worker numbers

June: hedging harassment

12 June Hedgefund boss Crispin Odey ousted after sexual harassment claims

UK bottom of employee engagement league

Food producers warn of a lack of agricultural workers in UK

Birmingham City hit by equal pay claims of more than £760m

RAF recruitment discriminated against white males an inquiry finds

July: wage stagnation

Personnel Today’s pick Jo Faragher writes: ‘More than six years after the #MeToo movement went viral, sexual harassment stories dominated the headlines in 2023. Organisations including the CBI, Odey Asset Management and McDonald’s were all at the centre of allegations, and employers’ responsibilities to protect employees are now subject to a new law, the Worker Protection Bill, which comes into force next year.’

3 July Maya Forstater, who successfully appealed that her gender-critical views were protected as a philosophical belief, has been awarded £100,000 in a remedy judgment at an employment tribunal

The UK has seen 15 years of real wage stagnation, according to a TUC/OECD analysis

The BBC must exercise duty of care in the case of newsreader Huw Edwards

House of Lords waters down new sexual harassment protections

The government’s decision to repeal laws that banned employers from using agency workers to cover for staff who are on strike is ruled unlawful by the High Court

Fresh sex allegations at McDonald’s

Minimum service laws passes through parliament

Shop workers facing crime spree

Nigel Farage banking case and the attack on ‘woke’ institutions

August: Wilko fails

10 August Wilko collapse puts 12,500 jobs at risk

Employing illegal migrants: right to work fines more than triple

A-level results 2023: employers less likely to require a degree

CEO pay gap at highest since 2017

Foreign workers’ interest in UK roles doubles

First Wilko redundancies confirmed after deal falls through

Police officers will be automatically dismissed for gross misconduct

September: bankrupt Birmingham

4 September AI task force launched to plug gaps in law. Specialists in law, technology, policy, HR and the voluntary sector, hope to publish a draft “AI and Employment Bill” in early 2024 and will lobby to have it incorporated into UK law

Union urges Birmingham City Council to settle equal pay issues

Labour pledges employment bill in first 100 days

Gender pay gap will take more than 60 years to close

Unions and industry angry at green policy delays and effects on training and recruitment

October: AI alarm

11 October Police to be balloted on pursuing right to strike

Total vacancies drop for first time in over two and a half years

Fall in apprenticeship starts ‘should trigger change’

Institute of Directors says UK could be left behind on AI

Proposed halt on EDI recruitment prompts concerns from health bodies

November: flying low

Personnel Today’s pick Ashleigh Webber writes: ‘2023 has been a costly year where pay is concerned – we’ve seen employers increase wages by as much as 20%! Thankfully, inflation has steadily declined from the double-figures we saw earlier in the year, so the pressure to increase pay is likely to subside. But employers will not breathe a sigh of relief just yet. The cost-of-living crisis remains an issue as real wages have stagnated, and there are several industrial disputes over pay raging on.’

2 November Sexual harassment was normalised among the RAF’s Red Arrows team

Dangerous robots at the AI summit

One in four UK jobs are ‘bad jobs’

McDonald’s dismisses 18 staff after sexual harassment claims

Average pay settlement returns to 6%

Record net migration figures announced – the prelude to stricter rules on immigration and working in the UK

Thousands of jobs at risk at Lloyds and Barclays

Ethnicity pay gap figures show white employees earning 18.5% more

December: the Covid aftermath

1 December Matt Hancock tells Covid inquiry he would have doubled sick pay

Nationwide reverses ‘work from anywhere’ policy

Minimum service levels enacted for rail, borders and ambulances

Minimum service levels: city and regional leaders pledge to avoid using work notices

Businesses urge apprenticeship levy reform as fears grow over recruitment

The number of employment tribunal cases falls to pre-pandemic levels

Executive pay ratios widen, as inequality persists

Inflation drops to 3.9% as pay awards stand firm.

