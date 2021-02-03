Employee Benefits Insights Online Series: 15-19 March 2021

Employee Benefits is to host a second online event exploring the latest trends, insights and solutions that provide effective and efficient reward strategies in a Covid-19 world.

Leaders from organisations including Birds Eye and BAE Systems are among those who will speak during the Insights Series, which runs from 15-19 March 2021.

The CPD-accredited programme, sponsored by Unmind and Bright Horizons, builds on the success of Employee Benefits Reset, which ran last October.

Practical ‘How to’ sessions, covering topics ranging from health and wellbeing to employee experience, will be delivered to online delegates.

Opening keynote speaker Putri Realita, global head of inclusive diversity, HR at Danone, will discuss ways to make inclusion and belonging matter.

Attendees will also hear from speakers including Sam Buckingham, HR director at Birds Eye UK & Ireland, who will examine human communication and how to connect with employees during difficult times, and Susan Tew, global diversity and inclusion manager at Standard Charter Bank, who will address the subject of ‘reward post-Covid’.

Claire Walsh, health, wellbeing and injury prevention manager UK/rest of world at BAE Systems, has also been lined up to share how to place mental health at the very centre of wellbeing strategies.

The full agenda can be found here. All sessions will be made available on-demand once the series has finished for those who cannot attend the real-time slots. Delegates will also be able to ask questions via the online chat function.

Participants can register right up until event starts and can attend as many sessions as they desire.

