Oven-Ready HR Reheated: Dave Ulrich, Peter Cheese and more

Oven-Ready HR Reheated brings a selection of the key moments from Season 1. The first of two compilation episodes revisits the following interviews:
- Riham Satti discusses how AI removes unconscious bias from the hiring process and whether bias is always bad?
- Simon Morden explores the role of the manager / supervisor and the affect this relationship has on employee engagement
- Professor Dave Ulrich drills down to explain the purpose of HR and why the latest fads are often irrelevant
- Mark Kass reveals some of the things we’ve lost by working remotely due to Covid-19
- Peter Cheese reminds the HR profession to do more to tackle toxic cultures and bullying
- Charlie Gilkes reveals Covid-19 has taken its toll on him and his hospitality business.
The full episodes are available for download from Oven-Ready HR.
