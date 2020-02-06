Lords launches IR35 inquiry as freelancer confidence ‘plummets’

A House of Lords select committee is to scrutinise the extension of IR35 rules to the private sector, just two months before the new rules are set to become law.
It comes as an index of freelancer confidence fell to a six-year low despite the improving economic certainty surrounding Brexit.
The House of Lords Finance Bill Sub-Committee invites contributions to its inquiry before 25 February. It focuses on the government’s proposal to extend the off-payroll working rules – which were introduced for the public sector in 2017 – to large and medium-sized organisations in the private sector from April 2020.
It’s vital that the Lords Select Committee looks at the facts around IR35 changes. Has public sector reform worked? No, not when you consider that thousands of contractors were unfairly forced inside IR35” – Seb Maley, Qdos
The rule changes mean that businesses – not individuals – will be responsible for deciding whether contractors they hire are liable to pay income tax and national insurance contributions, and if so, for paying those sums to HM Revenue and Customs.
The inquiry comes a month after the Treasury announced a review – which runs until mid-February – to ensure the implementation of these changes in April runs as smooth as possible.
Major businesses, including many large banks, have said they will no longer engage contractors in fear of falling foul of the new legislation.
Former Conservative cabinet minister, Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, chair of the Lords Finance Bill Sub-Committee, said: “We are interested in how this change will work in practice, and how it relates to wider changes in working arrangements.
“To inform our work we want to hear from as broad a range of people and organisations as possible. If you have a view on off-payroll working rules, please let us know what you think.”
This inquiry will cover the impact of the rules in the public sector, whether the impact of the extension to the private sector have been adequately assessed, the effect the new measures will have on a chain of contractors and sub-contractors, and what HMRC should do to help businesses understand the new rules.
It will also examine HMRC’s widely-criticised “Check Employment Status for Tax” (CEST) tool and how it might be improved, and whether the draft Finance Bill will achieve the government’s objectives.
Seb Maley, chief executive of contractor consultancy Qdos, said: “While we welcome this inquiry into IR35 reform, we can’t help but wonder why it wasn’t held months ago. Nonetheless, it’s an opportunity for contractors, agencies, businesses and experts to have their voices heard.
“It’s vital that the Lords Select Committee looks at the facts around IR35 changes. Has public sector reform worked? No, not when you consider that thousands of contractors were unfairly forced inside IR35.
“Is HMRC’s IR35 tool capable? In its current state, it simply isn’t fit for purpose. What effect might further IR35 reform have on contractors? If mismanaged, there is a risk the private sector will repeat the mistakes made in the public sector.”
It seems that whilst freelancers are more confident about the wider economy, their confidence in their own industry has fallen off a cliff, thanks to the IR35 changes coming into play in April” – Xenios Thrasyvoulou, PeoplePerHour
He added that recruiters and end-clients must continue preparing for the reforms, which will be introduced on 6 April.
The inquiry comes as freelancer confidence has reached a six-year low, according to research by the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed (IPSE) and freelance platform PeoplePerHour.
Freelancers’ confidence in their own businesses has dropped sharply despite the fact that their confidence in the wider economy is now recovering.
Inna Yordanova, senior researcher at IPSE, said: “Freelancers’ confidence in their business performance has reached record lows and this seems to be because of fears about the changes to IR35 due in the private sector in April.
“The IR35 changes appear to be behind the confidence dive because confidence has fallen sharply in the two groups that will be affected most by them… In fact, if you focus on these groups, which include managers, directors, senior officials and professional occupations, their confidence has truly plummeted this quarter.”
Xenios Thrasyvoulou, founder and CEO of PeoplePerHour, said: “I am disappointed, but not surprised, to see another fall in freelancer confidence this quarter, to the lowest in six years. It seems that whilst freelancers are more confident about the wider economy, their confidence in their own industry has fallen off a cliff, thanks to the IR35 changes coming into play in April.
“There is still a chance for government to address these issues and listen to the concerns of this important industry, before more damage is done.”
IR35 is supposedly meant to stop employers from taking tax shortcuts by using contractors instead of employees by forcing employers to pay the same amount of tax as they would for employees. In reality all this does of punish contractors even further. They still won’t get any of the benefits employees have (paid leave, maternal and paternal leave, health and pension plans, etc) but now employers will take the extra tax they have to pay straight out of the contractor’s rate. This does nothing to prevent employers from taking advantage of contractors, and everything to punish contractors. This legislation is absolutely destructive.
There is too many people working through self own Ltd companies when they should not, IR35 is to tackle this, the system has been abused for too long. If your a self employed one man band Plumber/Doctor/ consultant/Nurse etc you earn through a LTD company enough so pay your fair share
Stop avoiding paying TAX. Simple!
I do pay tax and I pay exactly what is required by law, I also pay lots of it but this will stop in April when I’m forced in to a dodgy umbrella scheme with no workers rights. Sounds like your a permanent employee? watch out as they are coming for you next!
Very simplistic viewpoint Cameron I am afraid.
Pay your fair share… But without any employee benefits, sick pay, holiday pay etc.
A very uninformed argument I’m afraid Cameron. Do you understand that the self-employed do not get sick pay, holiday pay, pension, paternity leave or expenses, and can be fired on a weeks’ notice with no reason given? And in addition, we have to pay for professional indemnity and public liability insurance, accountants and our own tools/equipment? You sound like a typical permanent employee who has discovered the contract rates of his co-workers and developed a chip on their shoulder, without pausing to factor in any of the risks we take. Favourable tax arrangements resulting in increased take-home pay is appropriate compensation for all the things we don’t get and have to provide for ourselves.
Oh dear Cameron you’re not the smartest cookie in the jar are you…? Seems like you might want to do your homework before posting any more uneducated, naive comments.
what about the risks that contractors take?
Quarterly renewals at the last possible day, no sick pay if youre off short or long term ill. no benefits. Being let go in 1 weeks notice.
No leg to stand on if you report issues.
Being let go on Christmas eve because the manager had to make cost cuts for the next quarter and your project was successfully delivered over Christmas – The stress of which led me to A&E with no pay
I have a contractor mate out of work for 6+ months with 3 kids after having deliver 3 successful projects at his last place.
Yes there are tax benefits but we pay Corporation taxes, VAT, Income tax and NI – probably more than you contribute to the state under PAYE – I sleep easy knowing that I am doing more than my fair share for our state in a competitive market where I carry all of the risk
https://norightsemployee.uk/
Well done HMRC. You’ve created a no rights employee, which businesses will be exploiting. Why employ perm full time staff when you can get someone with zero commitments and are cheaper.
How will it be technically possible to start a managed service company to compete with the big players in the industry after IR35. As a small limited company with one employee that is trying to develop a brand a company, now we are being forced to do business through a third party and my limited company may not be used. How can I grow my business with more employees if I can’t even invoice through my company? This IR35 is anti-competiive and is destroying sma consultanty businesses.
Even worse are these companies that are deducting pay, to cover their employer national insurance contributions.
Bank of new york mellon in the UK are reducing the rates of their contractors, in order to cover employer NI. It’s illegal to take employer NI from a workers pay, so they are cutting rates to cover that cost.
So we are getting more tax and less actual rate
The whole contracting industry is being destroyed because of a HMRC vendetta against entrepreneurs running service companies. I have 25 years experience and take on contracts which permanent employees do not have the skills to deliver. Thanks to this legislation, my company is no longer viable and my industry has applied a blanket ban on hiring contractors. Now rather than pay circa 50K in tax and VAT per year, I am generating nothing and claiming benefits while I look for a contract. If I do manage to find something in a recruitment landscape akin to the Sahara desert, It would be via an umbrella company and I would have have to pay tax and NI as an employee, but also employers NI!out of my own pocket! So actually be more heavily taxed than an employee, with no bonus, sick pay, workers rights, holidays, pension or job security. Never mind, Judge Rinder is now on and I get my benefits paid weekly, but will probably lose my house. Thank you Mr Johnson.
Employment agencies are parasitical in nature and will now be brought into line – It’s disguised employment fair and simple.
Boohoo to the above who will have to go PAYE and be treated just like the rest of us. You will be entitled to holiday pay by the way so saying you wont is inaccurate.
If is simple. Many contractors will leave.
I certainly will.
If they screw you hard, why just take it?
J,
Companies need contractors for just the reason you have shown. I.e. Perm staff (I assume you are one and at the lower end of the spectrum) do not gather knowledge, do any analysis, or have any skills, and take their view from some trash newspaper. Unless of course you can point me to the legislative changes that are occurring to give these wonderful entitlements like holiday pay (without just skimming off the contractors pay in the first place). Oh and agencies are not being targeted (though are parasites), the Limited companies they place in contracts are being targeted…
Oh why do I bother.
The proliferation of small “bought-in” services companies gives “UK plc” a significant competitive advantage overs its highly regulated overseas (EU) competitors in project management and delivery. In the IT and financial sectors (which rely heavily on bought-in services, there is a really large risk that the work will be off-shored to India, Malaysia, Brazil etc. The result is a double whammy loss to the UK economy. Surely its in the best interests of the Government to retain the flexible and highly responsive work force – which is good for the hirers and good for the contractors (in the sense their is generally a marginal benefit of running your own company, the loss of employment rights is partially offset by a slight perceived tax advantage).