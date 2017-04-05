Pay & benefits

Taylor heard evidence from care workers who are told to be on call from 7am, only to then be informed there is no work

Non-guaranteed hours could command higher minimum wage

Companies that want to employ people on zero hours contracts could face a hike in the minimum wage rate, the...

cressida-dick

Gender pay gaps and the Met Police chief’s decision to take a “pay cut”

New Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has opted to take a lower salary than that of her predecessor Sir Bernard...

James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

Labour pledges £10 minimum wage from 2020

Jeremy Corbyn today pledges a £10 minimum wage if Labour wins the 2020 general election.
The Labour Party leader, speaking...

Spring means only one thing for HR professionals: preparing for a raft of new employment laws. Photo: Matthew Chattle/REX/Shutterstock.

April 2017: nine key employment law changes

Are you up to date with all this month's employment law changes? We round the nine most important legislative...

gender-pay-gap-questions

Gender pay gap reporting: five questions from HR

Do gender pay gap reporting obligations apply to my organisation? What employees do we include in the calculations? What counts...

gender-pay-gap-snapshot

Gender pay gap reporting: 5 April marks first snapshot date

Today is the first “snapshot” date that large employers must use to report their gender pay gap.
Private- and voluntary-sector...

gender-pay-gap

Writing a gender pay gap report: a guide for employers

The first “snapshot date” for gender pay gap reporting is 5 April 2017, with larger employers having to publish their...

Pensions

Spring means only one thing for HR professionals: preparing for a raft of new employment laws. Photo: Matthew Chattle/REX/Shutterstock.

April 2017: nine key employment law changes

Are you up to date with all this month's employment law changes? We round the nine most important legislative...

BHS-pension-payout

Sir Philip Green agrees to pensions payout of £363 million

Sir Philip Green has agreed with the Pensions Regulator to offer a cash settlement of £363 million to plug the...

defined-benefit-green-paper

Government publishes Green Paper on future of defined-benefit pensions

The Government has launched a consultation into the future viability of defined-benefit pension schemes.

Pensions resources
Consultation launched into corporate...

Minimum wage

James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

Equal pay

gender-pay-gap-glassdoor

Gender pay gap: women could shun employers over “unequal pay”

Two-thirds (65%) of women and 27% of men would not apply for a job at a company where “men and...

gender-pay-gap-communicate

Making the most of your gender pay gap report

With the gender pay gap reporting Regulations coming into force in April, it is critical that HR teams can understand...

Once women have children, they suffer a “pay penalty” resulting in significantly lower earnings than male colleaguesWestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock

Will gender pay gap reporting tackle the motherhood “pay penalty”?

Recent research shows that the gender pay gap has significantly reduced for younger workers, but that the gap remains wide...

Benefits

tax-free-childcare-2018

Top 10 HR questions March 2017: Tax-free childcare and the apprenticeship levy

The Tax-free Childcare scheme is due to be phased in from 28 April 2017, with employers’ childcare voucher schemes being...

income protection

How income protection has a role in corporate wellbeing programmes

Income protection has traditionally been used to protect staff and their families if they are off work through illness or...

pt-awards-17-open

Personnel Today Awards 2017 open for entries

Is your HR team at the heart of your organisation? Are you getting the recognition you deserve? Your opportunity to...

