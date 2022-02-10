Payroll Year End

As the 2021-22 tax year draws to a close, Personnel Today has teamed up with Sage to bring you news and guidance on the Payroll Year End

Spring statement: National insurance threshold rise announced

The ultimate guide to payroll for small businesses

Payroll year end checklist: Six steps to make sure you’re ready?

Payroll year end 2021/22: top tips and developments for small businesses

Want happy staff? Six tips to pay them correctly and manage well

Download your free Payroll Year End checklist for 2021-22

When dealing with payroll year end, you need to make sure your final reports to HMRC are submitted no later than 19 April and your employees have access to their P60s by 31 May.

 

But there’s a few more tasks to complete. To help you, Sage has created this handy checklist…     

Payroll and tax news

Want happy staff?
Six tips to pay them correctly and manage well

People are more invested in their employer when they feel appreciated, valued and properly compensated for their work. It’s up to you to create a culture that encourages your employees to thrive. Setting up the structure for a happy workforce requires a lot of moving parts, such as getting payroll right on time and error-free, staying on top of compliance, and setting up a benefits package, to name a few.
